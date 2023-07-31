August giveaways from ConnectLife for blood donations

For those who donate blood in August, ConnectLife will give people a Bills cooler bag.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — WNY hospitals are looking for blood donations now more than ever, and to encourage people to donate ConnectLife is teaming up with the Buffalo Bills to give every person who donates a Bills cooler bag, and entry towards weekly drawings for pre and regular season game tickets.

3 donors will be chosen each week in August for the game tickets, and every person who donates gets the 6-can cooler bag.

“Summer is typically the toughest time for blood donations, between vacations, the nice weather and summer breaks at schools,” said Sarah Diina, ConnectLife’s Senior Director of Marketing & Community Development. “It’s also a time when the need is greatest, so we’re thrilled to have the Bills on our team to offer these great rewards to help fans feel good about saving lives while getting ready for kickoff.”

To make appointments to donate blood people can click here. Most people who choose to donate, donate whole blood. The whole blood donation process takes less than one hour in total, and is a quick, easy & painless process.

Please Share 🩸 There is a critical need for ALL BLOOD TYPES 🅰️🅱️🆎🅾️ right now in WNY. No matter your type, you can make... Posted by ConnectLife on Friday, July 7, 2023