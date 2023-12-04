Does New York need an opioid crisis manager?

Advocates on the frontline of the opioid crisis say someone in NYS government needs to be leading the fight.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Avi Israel founded Save the Michaels of the World after his son Michael died by suicide after he was unable to receive treatment for addiction to opioids.

"Michael, encountered obstacles [for treatment]," Israel said. "The same obstacles exist today,"

One of the obstacles, according to Israel, is that state agencies don't coordinate enough when those seeking treatment are provided services by the state.

"None of them talk to each other," Israel said. "Every department in this state is siloed, and everybody's worried about themselves."

Israel says that Save the Michaels has encountered patients that have needed mental health services provided by the NYS Office of Mental Health while they were receiving treatment at an OASAS (Office of Addiction Services and Support) facility.

"One of the biggest problems that we have right now is people cycling in and out of treatment," Israel said. "We've taken good money and just thrown it at them, and they're not getting the treatment that they need."

Several departments within New York State government provide services for those seeking treatment for addiction — Department of Health, Department of Mental Health, OASAS, and Office for People With Developmental Disabilities.

Would an opioid crisis manager be a solution for any perceived coordination issues between state agencies? Israel says he and other advocates believe so.

"Myself and the people that are in the field will tell you, there's no urgency that's coming from this government," Israel said. "What we need is someone to call or coordinate all the different department to start talking to each other and provide the right services to the people, mental health is needed desperately."

A spokesperson for the Office of Addiction Services and Support says "as per federal requirements, OASAS keeps records on all patients admitted to specialty SUD services. There is no federal requirement to collect this information in other treatment settings. Despite these differences in service oversight and requirements, we collaborate with DOH to ensure services are complementary and collaborative."

2 On Your Side reached out to Gov. Kathy Hochul's office and asked if she would support the idea and name a opioid crisis manager to ensure departments are coordinating services.