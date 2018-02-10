BUFFALO, N.Y. — No one really wants to think about the flu and all of the not-so-fun symptoms that go along with it — aches, chills, sneezing, coughing, and headaches — but doctors say you should start to think about getting a flu shot.

Think it's too early? Experts say think again.

In a typical year, flu season in Western New York tends to peak in January. Sometimes it starts to show a little earlier, like around Thanksgiving — when families get together to share a meal...and share germs.

Thomas Russo MD, UBMD Internal Medicine Infectious Disease Chief, said it's important to get vaccinated early because your body needs time to build up an immune response.

On average, it takes about two weeks, but for some it could take as long as four to six weeks.

Children ages six months to eight years old need more time because it's recommended they get two separate immunizations, four weeks apart.

Last year was an especially long and rough flu season in the Buffalo area and across the country. The CDC estimates 80,000 people died nationwide because of the flu and complications related to it.

So why was last winter's flu season so severe?

Dr. Russo said part of the reason is because the H3N2 strain was predominant, and that strain can vary to a point where the circulating vaccine and circulating strain aren't a perfect match.

He said there are new formulas to overcome that problem for a better match and better immunity.

If you're afraid of needles, you can always opt for the nasal vaccine. It's approved for ages 2 to 49.

Another needle-free option uses a concentrated jet of vaccine that's dispersed into the skin at a high speed, so it can penetrate the skin. It's good for adults ages 18 to 64

There are also new formulations for people over age 65. They can enable a greater immune response.

Dr. Russo's best advice is to talk to your personal physician to see what he or she offers and what option is best for your needs.

He said 'herd immunity' is key — making sure a large portion of the population gets vaccinated to protect from disease, therefore protecting the herd.

