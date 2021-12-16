Do you think you have high blood pressure? Take the Check It! Challenge

The American Heart Association is recruiting participants to check, change and control what it calls 'a silent killer'.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's called the silent killer. Hypertension is one of the leading causes of heart disease and stroke.

A returning program aims to give WNYers a chance to help control their blood pressure in a big way and is now expanding to be statewide.

The American Heart Association is currently recruiting participants for the Check It! Challenge. It's a community-wide program encouraging people to check, change and control their blood pressure.

Check It! is an evidence-based management program empowering people to take ownership of their health using blood pressure self-monitoring.

High blood pressure typically has no symptoms, but can lead to serious, even deadly health issues such as heart attack and kidney failure. The AHA says about half of all Americans have it, but may not know it.

Last year, the program focused on the Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse communities. In self-reported surveys, 32% of those taking part saw improved blood pressure readings.

“Blood pressure control is more important now than ever,” said Jason Stulb, executive director of the American Heart Association Buffalo-Niagara region. “At the start of the pandemic, most people were not taking good care of themselves"

"Increases in blood pressure were likely related to changes in eating habits, increased alcohol consumption, less physical activity, decreased medication adherence, more emotional stress and poor sleep. We know that even small rises in blood pressure increase one’s risk of stroke and other adverse cardiovascular disease events.”

The program runs from February (American Heart Month) through May (American Stroke Month). Each month features topics including controlling your blood pressure, eating smart and reducing sodium, moving more and mental health and well-being.

Those taking part are asked to take their blood pressure at least twice a month during the time period. Those checks can be done with at-home monitors or at a doctor's office.