Disability Pride Month celebrated with Canalside event

Disability Pride Month is observed every July to commemorate the passing of the Americans with Disabilities Act in 1990.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A celebration for Disability Pride Month was held Sunday in Buffalo.

Western New York Independent Living's family of agencies and many other organizations were at the Canalside event. They offered free food, adaptive water sports, and live performances.

"People with disabilities should be proud of the contributions they bring to the community," Todd Vaarwerk, the chief policy officer with Western New York Independent Living, said during Sunday's event.

"Whether it be artistically, whether it be economically, whether it be socially, we are an important part of this community's fabric."