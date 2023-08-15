Niagara County hosting free diabetes self-management workshop

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Niagara County is teaming up with the Department of Health and Nursing Division to host a 6-week free diabetes self-management workshop for those affected in the community, whether that be someone with diabetes or a caregiver of someone with diabetes.
The program begins on September 8, is on a 6-week session timeline and will be held on Friday's from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the North Tonawanda Public Library.
This health education program will cover both physical aspects of managing diabetes and the emotional aspect that it can have on people. These aspects of the program are hoped to improve an individual’s A1C’s and reduce complications associated with diabetes.
For those who choose to participate, the program is hoped to enhance an individual's ability to maintain active and fulfilling lifestyles, improve problem-solving and decision-making skills, as well as address the challenges of living with diabetes.
Topics for the 6-week sessions include
- Decision making and problem solving skills
- Developing and maintaining a safe, long-term physical activity program
- Preventing complications
- Dealing with difficult emotions, such as anger or depression
- Communicating effectively with family, friends and health professionals
- Using prescribed medication appropriately
- Healthy eating
- Monitoring signs and symptoms
- Skin and foot care
- Planning for future health care
Attendance at all of the sessions is encouraged for anyone participating in order to see optimal outcomes.
People interested in attending can call Stacy Knott, MSEd, Nursing Operations Manager, Niagara County Department of Health Nursing Division at (716) 278-1900 to register.
To learn more in how participation can benefit those visit www.niagaracounty.com