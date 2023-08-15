Niagara County hosting free diabetes self-management workshop

The Niagara County Department of Health will be holding a diabetes self-management workshop for those interested in the community.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Niagara County is teaming up with the Department of Health and Nursing Division to host a 6-week free diabetes self-management workshop for those affected in the community, whether that be someone with diabetes or a caregiver of someone with diabetes.

The program begins on September 8, is on a 6-week session timeline and will be held on Friday's from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the North Tonawanda Public Library.

This health education program will cover both physical aspects of managing diabetes and the emotional aspect that it can have on people. These aspects of the program are hoped to improve an individual’s A1C’s and reduce complications associated with diabetes.

For those who choose to participate, the program is hoped to enhance an individual's ability to maintain active and fulfilling lifestyles, improve problem-solving and decision-making skills, as well as address the challenges of living with diabetes.

Topics for the 6-week sessions include

Decision making and problem solving skills

Developing and maintaining a safe, long-term physical activity program

Preventing complications

Dealing with difficult emotions, such as anger or depression

Communicating effectively with family, friends and health professionals

Using prescribed medication appropriately

Healthy eating

Monitoring signs and symptoms

Skin and foot care

Planning for future health care

Attendance at all of the sessions is encouraged for anyone participating in order to see optimal outcomes.

People interested in attending can call Stacy Knott, MSEd, Nursing Operations Manager, Niagara County Department of Health Nursing Division at (716) 278-1900 to register.

