Damar Hamlin's CPR education tour continues in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin's CPR education tour continued Saturday, and this time it was at Johnnie B. Wiley Stadium in East Buffalo.

Part of this year's draft class, along with Buffalo Bills legend Darryl Talley, were there for the mass training event.

Hamlin had a life changing on-field cardiac emergency on the football field back on Jan. 2, during a Monday Night Football game in Cincinnati, and now he is using his Chasing M's foundation to spread awareness.

Hamlin wants everyone to have access to life-saving skills.

"This is really important for our community, because over 350,000 people suffer from out-of-hospital cardiac arrests every year, and unfortunately, less than 10 percent of those survive. So by learning hands-only CPR, it teaches everybody that you can help save a life," Lisa Neff of the American Heart Association said.