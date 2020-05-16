BUFFALO, N.Y. — May is Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Month, and this would normally be around the time for the foundation's annual Great Strides Fundraiser, which locally raises over $500,000.

Due the pandemic, the Great Strides Walks had to be canceled, but the organization is still showing support for those living with the disease.

Saturday at 10 a.m. there will be a virtual pep rally to bring together the CF community and raise awareness.

Chris Kvam has CF and he's also one of the hosts for the pep rally.

He told 2 on Your Side, "I think it's important to recognize that people and family's of people with CF are particularly vulnerable to COVID and as a result, that's created a lot of anxiety and a lot of pressure to remain socially distant and isolated and I don't think that means we have to be alone. I think it's only positive to come together and recognize that we are all in this together."

Kvam added, "When the pandemic is over, the CF Foundation will still be here ... and we will be here to continue fighting for a cure."

