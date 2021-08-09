CWA workers at Catholic Health holding strike authorization vote

The workers at the bargaining table are from South Buffalo Mercy, Kenmore Mercy, and Sisters of Charity Hospital on the St. Joseph Campus.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — CWA union nurses and other staff working for Catholic Health are holding a strike authorization vote.

Maureen Kryszak is a registered nurse at South Buffalo Mercy.

"Right now our employees, our members are pretty strong on standing behind the bargaining committee and supporting us on our decisions. They want to go on strike based on the lack of movement. We're fighting for wages, and safe staffing, and to retain our pension," Kryszak said.

The workers at the bargaining table are from South Buffalo Mercy, Kenmore Mercy, and Sisters of Charity Hospital on the St. Joseph Campus.

"We have worked through the trenches of hell for the last two years, and the respect for us has gone down," Kryszak said.

If there is a strike, it would only be at South Buffalo Mercy.

Here's a portion of the response from Catholic Health:

Mercy Hospital will remain open and operational if CWA Local 1133 decides to lead associates on strike. We have a comprehensive strike contingency plan that includes hiring fully licensed, highly experienced, vaccinated temporary replacement nurses and other qualified staff who will provide uninterrupted care to our patients. As we have explained to Mercy Hospital associates, the hospital will not pay striking associates; we encourage associates to contact their union to learn what, if any, strike benefits it will provide.