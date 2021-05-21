Customers at Fredonia restaurant potentially exposed to Hepatitis A

The Chautauqua County health department says people who ate at the Mustard Seed in Fredonia between April 1 and May 19 were potentially exposed to the virus.

FREDONIA, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Health Department wants to get the word out that anyone who ate at a Fredonia restaurant in the past six weeks or so may have been exposed to Hepatitis A.

People who ate at the Mustard Seed between April 1 and May 19 are affected. A free post-exposure vaccination clinic will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at SUNY Fredonia's Steele Hall.

However, if you ate at the Mustard Seed between April 1 to May 7, the vaccine given this weekend will not protect you from exposure to the virus. Those people are encouraged to monitor themselves and their families for symptoms for 50 days after consuming the food.

Symptoms may include: fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark-colored urine, clay-colored stools, joint pain, or jaundice. If you have any symptoms, contact your healthcare provider and be sure to tell them that you may have been exposed to hepatitis A.

Those who ate at the restaurant between May 8 to 19 and have not been previously vaccinated against Hepatitis A should receive the vaccine or immune globulin as soon as possible.

“While the risk of hepatitis A infection is low, we must act prudently to prevent the spread of this very contagious disease,” said Christine Schuyler, the county public health director.

“Anyone who may have eaten at this restaurant during this timeframe should check their immunization status and if not already vaccinated against hepatitis A, come to our free clinic this Saturday or visit their health care provider if they are experiencing symptoms.”

Schuyler says the owner and staff at the restaurant have been very cooperative and have complied with all recommendations from both the state and local health departments. The eatery has been thoroughly inspected and cleared to reopen with health officials saying there is no risk to eating there at this time.