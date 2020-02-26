ALBANY, N.Y. — New York’s governor says he will ask state lawmakers in coming days to approve $40 million to help state health officials respond to the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, told reporters Wednesday that the funding will help hire additional staff and purchase supplies including protective masks and gloves.

He said the state has no confirmed cases of coronavirus, but said there is one pending case in Nassau County.

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 81,000 people globally.

RELATED: Delta reduces flights to South Korea over coronavirus concerns

RELATED: Canada reports new confirmed coronavirus case in Toronto

RELATED: Cuomo: 22 coronavirus test results turn up negative in New York