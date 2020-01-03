ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that New York will soon have a federally approved coronavirus test of its own.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a state-developed coronavirus test that will be used for patients suspected of contracting the illness.

That way patients will know sooner if they have the virus, rather than have to wait for results from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

So far, 27 people in New York are exhibiting coronavirus symptoms, with the most recent occurring this week. All tested negative for the illness.

New Jersey and Connecticut also had testing in those states approved.

