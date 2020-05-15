ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says hair salons can open in phase two of the reopening process.

Cuomo responded to a reporter who asked the question, with a story about a barber in Kingston who opened in violation of the pause order and allegedly infected over a dozen people.

The governor said you can't really socially distance and do a haircut six feet away.

He did not mention if spas or nail salons would open in phase two.

Before a region can reopen, they must meet seven requirements set by health officials to safely reopen.

The Western New York region, which has only met four of the seven requirements has not been cleared to begin the reopening process.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has extended New York's 'on pause' order until 11:59 p.m. on May 28 for regions of the state that don't meet reopening requirements, according to an executive order.