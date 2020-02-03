ALBANY, N.Y. — The first positive case of coronavirus in New York State is now confirmed.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he learned of the first official case Sunday evening.

In a statement released on Sunday night, he said "the patient, a woman in her late 30s, contracted the virus while traveling abroad in Iran, and is currently isolated in her home.

"The patient has respiratory symptoms, but is not in serious condition and has been in a controlled situation since arriving to New York."

Cuomo said the Wadsworth Lab in Albany confirmed the positive result.

"There is no reason for undue anxiety," Cuomo said. "The general risk remains low in New York. We are diligently managing this situation and will continue to provide information as it becomes available."

Cuomo announced Saturday that New York will soon have a federally approved coronavirus test of its own.

The goal is for patients to learn the test results sooner, rather than have to wait for results from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The earlier the patients know, the earlier those who test positive for coronavirus can be treated.

Before this positive result, all 27 people in New York who had been tested after showing coronavirus symptoms had tested negative.

Cuomo also recently said he would ask state lawmakers to approve $40 million in emergency management authorization to help state health officials respond to the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

