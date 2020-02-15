ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced additional negative results for the coronavirus in New York State.

The New York State Department of Health just learned of another negative test result, which brings the statewide total of samples that have come back negative up to 22.

As of Monday, samples from 23 New Yorkers have been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for testing. Of those, 22 have come back negative. One sample from New York City is still pending.

There are still no confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York State.

RELATED: Man monitored for coronavirus symptoms is free to leave Buffalo

RELATED: ECSO: Fugitive held at Erie County Holding Center under observation for novel coronavirus

RELATED: Buffalo businesses feeling the effects of coronavirus