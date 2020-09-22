Critical need for type O blood in WNY

ConnectLife says it has less than a three-day supply for type O blood for patients in need.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — ConnectLife, a supplier of blood products to several hospitals in Western New York, says there is a critical need for type O blood.

They say with the recent traumas and increase in demand at local hospitals, the need for blood donors is strong.

Type O positive blood is the most commonly transfused blood type. Type O negative blood is a universals blood type and can be given to any patient in need.

ConnectLife provides blood products to Kaleida Health, ECMC, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, Eastern Niagara Health, Wyoming County Community Health System, Olean General Hospital, Brooks-TLC Health System and Bradford Regional Medical Center.