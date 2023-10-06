There's a critical need for blood donations in WNY

​Many hospitals have a demand for O-negative blood due to critical situations where a patient needs blood right away.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Across Western New York, many hospitals are in desperate need of O-negative blood, which is the universal type.

In hopes to encourage more people to make donations ConnectLife who supplies 70% of WNY's blood donations will be entered into drawings during the month of October for an eight-night staycation package in Ellicottville.

The package is $250 worth of dining, lodging, and entertainment.

“Blood centers across the country are struggling to find the donors they need, especially with illnesses going around that lead to a lot of canceled appointments,” said Sarah Diina, Senior Director of Marketing & Community Development at ConnectLife. “There's no artificial way of making blood for these patients, so the only way they get this lifesaving treatment is if people come in and donate a piece of themselves to help a neighbor in need.”

Many WNY hospitals have such a demand for O-negative blood due to critical situations where a patient needs blood right away, and their type may not be known in the heat of the moment.

Those who are interested in donating but not sure where to start or what the requirements entail can click here.

JUST IN 📣 Our local hospitals including Buffalo General Hospital and ECMC are at critical levels of O negative blood. The supply is so low that we are urgently calling for donors to come in and donate. Posted by ConnectLife on Friday, October 6, 2023

