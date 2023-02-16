CPR training kits coming to Public Libraries

CPR training kits will be administered to Buffalo & Erie county public libraries

BUFFALO, N.Y. — February is American Heart Month, and representatives from the Buffalo & Erie county libraries, the Buffalo Bills Foundation, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York, Lawley Insurance and the American Heart Association have announced plans to provide CPR training kits to local libraries beginning in mid-March.

Library Director John Spears said in a release, “Libraries are all about learning. We provide free and equal access to informational and educational resources and services in support of community needs. It makes good sense for us to offer CPR training kits for public borrowing – just as someone would check out a library book; soon they will be able to borrow a CPR kit. Due to the generosity of our health and wellness partners, I am pleased to say all 37 Buffalo & Erie County Public Libraries will have the kits, which allow one to learn and practice the basics of helping someone in need and possibly saving a life.”

“Since January 3rd, the American Heart Association has seen a 620% increase in traffic to its Hands-Only CPR education resources,” said Association Executive Director Jason Stulb.

“The American Heart Association’s CPR Anytime® kits that will be available for patrons to check out from their local Erie County Public Libraries contain everything you need to learn about the lifesaving skills of CPR, AED awareness, and choking relief in about 20 minutes. The Adult & Child CPR Anytime and Infant CPR Anytime kits are intended for those who want to learn basic lifesaving skills with the flexibility of a self-directed program. This kit is for people who do not need a certification or course completion card for a job or other requirements. Thanks to Highmark, Buffalo Bills Foundation, and Lawley for making this opportunity possible for all members of our community to learn how to save a life,” stated Stulb.

