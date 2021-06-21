Whether you need a COVID-19 test or the vaccine, there are still places to get both in Western New York.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The COVID-19 rates are so low in Western New York now, the CDC classifies the community transmission rate as low. Not that long ago, we were in the highest category.

Even though there are not very many positive cases being reported by the counties, it's important people still get tested if they aren't feeling well and have COVID-19 symptoms or were exposed to someone who tested positive.

With the recent closing of the New York State-run site at the Sabres lot, 2 On Your Side wanted to check-in with the Erie County Department of Health on Monday to see where people can still go to get tested. Free testing is still available at the county's training center on Broadway. It's offered several days a week. You have to call the ECDOH COVID-19 Information Line 716-858-2929 to make an appointment.

You can also call your doctor with any concerns.

Erie County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein says testing is essential, especially knowing that the Delta variant is here.

"One really critical component to prevention is identifying cases, and the way that we're going to do that is by testing people who are symptomatic and people who have been exposed. And, we want to keep our numbers down as low as we can during the summer and to keep everybody healthy and because we know in the fall, people are going to go back inside and kids are going to return to school and our numbers will go up, however, we want to keep them down as low as possible during the summer so they hopefully won't go as high as they could have been in the fall," says Dr. Gale Burstein.

As far as the vaccine clinics go in Erie County, there are a bunch of them this month that are all listed online and appointments are recommended, but not necessary. You can also scheduled a "Vax Visit" to have someone come to your home to vaccinate you. That is free for Erie County residents ages 12 and up. You can call 716-858-2929 for more information and to set up an appointment.

And, there's a health fair this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 608 William Street that will offer the COVID-19 vaccine and other testing that people may have put off during the pandemic, like H-I-V and Hepatitis-C testing.

Allegany County: You can register now for the vaccine clinics by calling 585-268-9250. The county is offering the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines at clinics in June and July. The vaccine is also available at Alfred Pharmacy, Walgreens Pharmacy, Fisher’s Pharmacy and Cuba Memorial Hospital.

Cattaraugus County: The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at most of the county's clinics. There are several clinics happening in June across the county. You can call the county's COVID-19 vaccine call center at 716-701-3777 for more information.

Chautauqua County: The county is warning people not to become the victim of a scam saying, "No one should ask for money, a credit card or social security number to make a vaccine appointment! If they do, hang up…This is a scam." There are several clinics planned Tuesday at the Cassadaga Valley Bus Garage. You can pre-register online, but no appointment is necessary. The county also lists a bunch of pharmacies that are still offering the vaccine.

Genesee County: The county is offering all three vaccines. You can choose the clinic you'd like to receive yours at online. Remember that the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two doses.

Niagara County: Vaccine clinics are being held throughout the county in June. You can make an appointment or walk-in.

Orleans County: The county is working with Genesee County to organize and list clinics online. There are clinics in Albion this week.