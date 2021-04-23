COVID-19 rapid testing to be available at Batavia Downs starting May 3

Rapha Family Medicine of Buffalo will be conducting a drive thru COVID-19 Rapid Testing Site in the Main parking lot.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Residents of the Genesee Valley will have a new place to go for a rapid COVID-19 test starting Monday, May 3.

Officials at Batavia Downs Gaming say Rapha Family Medicine of Buffalo will be conducting a drive thru COVID-19 Rapid Testing Site in the Main parking lot Mondays-Saturdays from 10 AM - 6 PM.

The COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test will be used, which is minimally invasive with results available within minutes.

“We are pleased to have the professionals from Rapha Family Medicine on site, “ said Henry Wojtaszek, President and CEO of Batavia Downs. “Those residing here in the Genesee Valley who are in need of a rapid test will have a convenient, efficient and professional option right in their backyard.”

More information on the testing can be found here or by calling (716) 462-4612.

On Batavia Downs concert days, the medical team will be on site to test any ticket holders not yet vaccinated who need a test in order to get in to the event.