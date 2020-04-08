ZeptoMetrix business up 60% amidst 'onslaught' of demand for coronavirus specimens

BUFFALO, N.Y. — ZeptoMetrix is adding to its space on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus to accommodate its surging business, which includes 60% revenue growth this year.
The Buffalo-based company develops materials for molecular diagnostics, sending out natural and synthetic-virus specimens for customers that range from academic researchers to private firms to government labs.
The company’s highly specialized biosafety level 3 certification in Buffalo gives it the capacity to handle extremely hazardous materials. It has been approved to work with Covid-19 since February. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.