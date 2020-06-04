NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Looking to give a new friend a forever home in this pandemic? The Niagara County SPCA has you covered with a new service: curbside adoptions.

Every day, new surrenders and strays find their way to the SPCA, but the adoption process can't stay the same with social distancing. So they've gotten creative with a new process for adopting:

First, you'll call ahead to make an appointment and give all information needed to pre-approve the adoption.

Then, at your half-hour appointment, a volunteer staff member will bring the pup outside for you to meet them.

If you're adopting a cat, you'll be allowed into a private room inside the shelter, but otherwise you will not have access to the shelter and will not be allowed to meet the animals in their kennels.

“For the past several weeks we have taken every safety measure possible to protect those who work in the shelter as well as adopters in order to slow the spread of the virus. That’s why we are now moving to curbside adoptions to further limit the amount of people who come into the shelter. Adopters will be able to meet their pet of choice outside and all paperwork will be handled over the phone prior to adoption,” said Tim Brennan, Executive Director of Niagara County SPCA.

The shelter is open from noon to 5 p.m., except for Tuesdays and Sundays when they are closed. They'll also be closed to celebrate Easter from April 11 through April 14.

If you want to curbside meet the next member of your family, you can give the Niagara County SPCA a call at 716-731-4368 to schedule an appointment.

If you want to foster, not adopt, you can click here.

