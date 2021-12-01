Wyoming County declares State of Emergency, cites rise in COVID cases

'There has been an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in residents throughout the county, placing significant strains' on the county's health system.

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. — Wyoming County declared a State of Emergency on Wednesday afternoon as the number of COVID cases continues to climb.

“There has been an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in residents throughout the county, placing significant strains on the Wyoming County Community Health System,” Rebecca Ryan, chairwoman of the Wyoming County Board of Supervisors, said in a statement.

“The purpose of this State of Emergency is to assist in the procurement of goods and services and to render all required and available assistance to the Wyoming County Community Health System, County Health Department, municipalities and school districts that is vital to the security, well-being, and health and safety of the citizens of Wyoming County.”

The State of Emergency was declared at 2:41 p.m. It will last 30 days, or until it's rescinded, whichever happens first.