WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. — The Wyoming County Health Department confirmed there are two new positive COVID-19 cases in the county on Wednesday afternoon.

This brings the total number of positive COVID-19 cases to 11 in Wyoming County, with five recoveries and one death. Five people have recovered.

Chairman of the Wyoming County Board of Supervisors Jerry L. Davis reported the two new cases both reside at the Wyoming County Community Health System’s Skilled Nursing Facility.

Wyoming County Commissioner of Health Dr. Greg Collins says details such as age, gender, township, employer, details of close contacts, and travel history within Wyoming County and Western New York will not be released unless that information will protect the public's health.

Collins released a statement, which said in part, "I understand people want information to help keep them, and their families safe, but details of the positive cases provide no assurances. To be clear, COVID-19 is circulating in Wyoming County and just because you didn’t visit a particular location does not mean that you haven’t been exposed.”

Wyoming County added that the Wyoming County Community Health System, health department and emergency services are still in desperate need of N95 or procedure style mask, nitrile gloves, and protective gowns.

Anyone who wants to donate supplies can contact OEM@wyomingco.net or call the health department at (585) 786-8890.

