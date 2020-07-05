WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. — The Wyoming County Business Center has made $200,000 in loans available to small businesses who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Center created the Re-Start Wyoming Loan Program to make the financial assistance available to companies who have been impacted by the business shutdowns. The money is meant to be used to adapt to business restrictions imposed by New York.

The money is also designed to be used to assist in re-opening within 30 days after the closure orders have been lifted, as well as paying payroll support, rent assistance, healthcare and utilities.

"“In response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic’s financial impact on our small business community, the Wyoming County Business Center created the Re-Start Wyoming Loan Program," said Rick Fish, Chairman of the Wyoming County Business Center Board of Directors. "We recognized that some of the federal financing programs were not going to be the right answer for businesses, especially those that need capital to prepare to re-start.”

Businesses can apply for anywhere between $1,000-$10,000. The applying company must be located in Wyoming County, be able to document how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the company and have not received assistance from the Paycheck Protection Program.

Applications for the loans open on Friday, May 8. The application will remain open until July 31, or until the money is distributed. To apply, click here. The application

