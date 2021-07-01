Wyoming County offering free COVID-19 rapid testing to residents, workers

Rapid testing will happen January 13 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Wyoming County Highway Department in Silver Springs.

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. — Anyone who lives or works in Wyoming County can get tested for free on Wednesday.

Rapid testing will happen January 13 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Wyoming County Highway Department at 4328 State Route 19 in Silver Springs.

Testing is free, drive-through only, and appointments are required.

To register, click here or call 786-8911 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

As of Thursday, January 7, there are currently 201 Wyoming County residents in active mandatory isolation and there have been 1,482 cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 1,482 cases include 143 people incarcerated in state jails or prisons within the county.

Additionally, another 434 people are currently under mandatory quarantine and 38 people are under precautionary travel quarantine in the county.

In Wyoming County, 28 people have died from the virus and 1,110 have recovered.