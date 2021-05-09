Wyoming County hosting walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic Monday

The Wyoming County Health Department is holding a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Silver Springs on Monday.

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. — Looking for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Wyoming County? Look no further.

The Wyoming County Health Department is holding a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Silver Springs on Monday, May 10.

The first dose Moderna clinic will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Wyoming County Health Department located at 5362 Mungers Mill Road. The clinic is open to anyone 18 years old or older.

Anyone looking to attend the clinic is asked to bring their ID and their health insurance card. Anyone with questions is asked to call 786-8890.

Can't make it to the vaccine clinic on Monday?

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the Moderna vaccine are both available at the Wyoming County Family Medicine-Arcade (492-5088) and the Wyoming County Internal Medicine in Warsaw (786-2290). According to the Wyoming County Health Department, anyone looking for an appointment at either facility is asked to call the number listed above.

Anyone seeking further assistance can call the health department at 786-8890.