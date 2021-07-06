Wyoming County holding Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic Monday

Anyone 18 years old or older who is looking to get the COVID vaccine can do so on Monday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Wyoming County Health Department.

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. — The Wyoming County Health Department is holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Monday for anyone 18 years old or older.

The county health department will be holding a walk-in clinic for the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Anyone looking to get the shot can do so on Monday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Wyoming County Health Department, located at 5362 Mungers Mill Road in Silver Springs.

Those looking to attend the vaccine clinic are asked to bring proof of identification and proof of insurance. The Wyoming County Health Department of notes that the shot is free and will not cost anyone who is uninsured.

Anyone with questions can contact the county health department at 786-8890.

For anyone who cannot make it to the clinic, but would like to get the vaccine, there are other options available.

Wyoming County announced last week that any residents who are unable to leave their homes due to illness, disability, age or transportation issues can now call NY Connects Wyoming County and be placed on the "homebound roster."

All you have to do is call 786-8833 to be added to the roster. From there, Wyoming County says a nurse will contact you and schedule a time to come to your house. Wyoming County also notes that vaccines can also be administered to family members and/or caregivers.

The one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be administered through this program.

According to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, New York State reached a new record low statewide COVID-19 positivity rate on Saturday. The statewide seven-day average percent positive rate dropped to 0.52 percent, marking 62 consecutive days of decline.