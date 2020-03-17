WARSAW, N.Y. — Wyoming County announced Tuesday afternoon they have one confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19)

Wyoming County Health Department is working to identify any close contacts of this individual and place those contacts in mandatory quarantine to monitor for symptoms. No other details were given.

Chairman of the Wyoming County Board of Supervisors, Jerry L. Davis, says he has directed Department Heads to allow non-essential personnel to be able to work from home or take leave without charging accruals, except for employees essential to county operations and to our response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency in accordance to the Governor’s Executive Orders.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk