WNY's daily COVID-19 percent positive rate decreases to .7% on Saturday

NEW YORK — On Saturday, 84,770 COVID-19 test results came back across New York State, showing 866 new positive cases. This means there was a daily percent positive rate of 1.02 percent for the entire state.

Locally, Western New York as a region had a daily percent positive rate of .7 percent on Saturday. This is a decrease from Friday.

Six New Yorkers died from the virus on Saturday, including an individual who resides in Cattaraugus County. During the pandemic thus far, 455,626 COVID-19 cases have been identified New York State and 25,456 people have died.

Additionally, 541 people are hospitalized across the state for COVID-19, including 155 people in the ICU. Of those people in the ICU, 59 are intubated.