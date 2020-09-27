WNY's daily COVID-19 percent positive rate decreases to .7% on Saturday

NEW YORK — On Saturday, 84,770 COVID-19 test results came back across New York State, showing 866 new positive cases. This means there was a daily percent positive rate of 1.02 percent for the entire state.
Locally, Western New York as a region had a daily percent positive rate of .7 percent on Saturday. This is a decrease from Friday.
Six New Yorkers died from the virus on Saturday, including an individual who resides in Cattaraugus County. During the pandemic thus far, 455,626 COVID-19 cases have been identified New York State and 25,456 people have died.
Additionally, 541 people are hospitalized across the state for COVID-19, including 155 people in the ICU. Of those people in the ICU, 59 are intubated.
"I urge New Yorkers to keep wearing masks, socially distancing and washing their hands, and local governments must continue to enforce state public health guidance. By staying vigilant and smart, we can beat COVID together," Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press release.