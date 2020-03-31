BUFFALO, N.Y. — Check out updates from March 30, 2020

NYC reports first COVID-19 related death of a person under 18

The Town and Village of Orchard park have closed the planning department

New York City has recorded its first coronavirus death of a person under 18.



Health officials report that the city's 914 deaths from the pandemic include one person in the 0-17 age group. Details including the person's exact age have not been disclosed. More than 1,200 have died of COVID-19 across New York state, and 9,500 people are hospitalized with the disease statewide.

More than 66,000 New Yorkers have tested positive for the virus.

Orchard Park closes Planning Department

The town and the Village of Orchard Park have closed their planning department until the State of Emergency is lifted by Town Supervisor Patrick Keem.

The office will not be accepting any new projects or plans and the Municipal Center is closed to the public.

Dance parties day and night spread joy throughout WNY

One way to spread joy to people who need it is by throwing a dance party, no matter the time of day. There are quite a few of them happening throughout the city of Buffalo each day day we're in quarantine.

Steve Procknal, also known as "Yoga Steve," goes live on Instagram every single morning at 7:15 am to lead a dance and workout to the Buffalo Bills anthem, the Shout Song. He started this the first week of social distancing and hasn't missed a morning yet. Procknal is usually on top of a rooftop in downtown Buffalo so you can see the city skyline behind him. He says he does it to inspire kids to start their mornings with a little exercise. READ MORE HERE:

