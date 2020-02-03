BUFFALO, N.Y. — While there are currently no cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Erie County, or in Western New York, school districts are notifying parents of their plans in case someone is diagnosed with COVID-19.

The West Seneca School District posted a letter to their district website. They say they are closely monitoring the siutation and following guidance from the CDC, the New York State Department of Health, the Erie County Department of Health and the NYS Education Dept.

They say if a student or staff member is diagnosed with COVID-19, they will immediately notify staff and parents/guardians.

According to their website, tthe district has infectious disease protocols in place and has been taking steps, such as cleaning and disinfecting throughout the schools, to minimize the spread of viruses and a variety of other illnesses."

The Buffalo Public Schools says they are in regular contact with the Erie County and New York State Departments of Health.

The Williamsville School District has a page dedicated to the coronavirus on their website.

The districts recommend students,staff and community members take measures to minimize the spread of all respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Heavily soiled hands should be washed.

• Avoid touching your nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

The Center for Disease Control has a page dedicated on how schools and businesses should respond to the coronavirus COVID-19. Parents can also call their child's school district to get more information.