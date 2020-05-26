WNY Region shows daily hospitalizations increase by one, ending five day decline

Information from the NYS Health Department shows 165 people were hospitalized from the five county area on Monday, up one from the previous day.

The WNY region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.

Of the 1,958 tests that were performed in the five county area on Monday, only 65 of them, or 3%, came back positive, the same percentage as Sunday.