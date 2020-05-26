x
coronavirus

WNY Region shows daily hospitalizations increase by one, ending five day decline

Information from the NYS Health Department shows 165 people were hospitalized from the five county area on Monday, up one from the previous day.
Credit: WGRZ

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The number of people admitted to hospitals for COVID-19 in the WNY region Monday was 165. That's up one from the previous day, ending a five day decline.

The WNY region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.

Credit: NYS Health Department

Of the 1,958 tests that were performed in the five county area on Monday, only 65 of them, or 3%, came back positive, the same percentage as Sunday. 

Credit: NYS Health Department

The percent positive has now been in the single digits for 18 straight days. For ten of those days, the number of tests that have come back positive has been 5% or less.

Credit: NYS Health Department