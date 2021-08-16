WNY region sees 3-day increase in COVID-19 percent positive rate

Western New York currently has one of the lowest percent positive rates in the state, while the Capital Region has one of the highest at 4.58 percent.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo provided an update Monday about New York State's ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Sunday, August 15, 99,005 COVID-19 tests were reported to the state. Of those tests, 3,575 came back positive for a percent positive rate of 3.61 percent. At this time, the statewide seven-day average percent positive rate is much lower at 3.09 percent.

Here in the Western New York region, the area has seen a slight increase in its percent positive rate over the past three days. The region's percent positive rate increased from 3.22 percent on Friday, August 13, to 3.24 percent on Saturday, August 14, and landed at 3.3 percent on Sunday, August 15.

Western New York currently has one of the lowest percent positive rates in the state, while the Capital Region has one of the highest at 4.58 percent.

In terms of people hospitalized, 1,722 people were in New York hospitals on Sunday with COVID-19. Of those hospitalized, 362 were in the ICU with 134 of which require intubation.

Eleven more people died from COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in New York State to 43,259.

On the vaccine front, the governor's office reports that 32,309 vaccines were administered over the last 24 hours. At this time, 22,932,286 total vaccine doses have been administered in New York State.

According to the most recent data from the CDC, 77.6 percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and up have gotten at least one vaccine dose, while 69.9 percent have completed their vaccine series. The CDC reports that 65.2 percent of total New Yorkers have gotten at least one vaccine dose, while 58.4 percent have completed their vaccine series.

"We continue to fight COVID-19 across the state each and every day, but vaccinations are the key to our success and more New Yorkers need to get their shots," Cuomo said.

"We've maintained vaccination sites conveniently located throughout New York State, and residents can make appointments or simply walk in to get their shots. I implore anyone who is eligible and hasn't yet taken the vaccine to do so right away—it's a safe step we can all take to protect our families, friends and all New Yorkers."