WNY Region has highest COVID-19 positive rate past three days

For all three days, the percent positives in the Western New York region have been the highest across the state regionally.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With COVID-19 numbers across the state remaining low, the percent positive rate in Western New York continues to be the highest in the state.

Noted in the chart above, which was released by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday, the Western New York region has had the highest percent positive rate on Saturday with 1.8%, Sunday with 1.1% and on Monday, again with 1.8%.

For all three days, the percent positives in the Western New York region have been the highest across the state regionally.

On Monday, Governor Cuomo issued Western New York a 'caution flag' because of the increase in cases and rates.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz released a statement on Monday regarding the COVID spread across the region, but did not provide details on the increases.

Poloncarz did mention that if cases do continue to rise, it is extremely unlikely that the state will allow Buffalo Bills fans into games this season.

The Erie County Department of Health has not commented on the rise in cases. 2 On Your Side has filed FOIL requests to try and gain more information on where these cases are coming from. We will let you know what information we receive from the county.