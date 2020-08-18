WNY region COVID-19 positive rate remains below 1%

The seven-day rolling average of the percent positive in the Western New York Region is now 0.8%.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Keeping in line with New York State, the Western New York Region continues to have a COVID-19 percent positive rate below 1%.

The seven-day rolling average of the percent positive in the Western New York Region is now 0.8%. The drop follows several days of the daily percent positive below 1% as well. On Monday, the percent positive for the five county region was 0.8%. Of the 4,832 test results, 40 were positive.

The Western New York Region consists of Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.

Daily Hospitalizations in the WNY Region remain low. On Monday, August 17, there were 26 Daily hospitalizations. The lowest number recorded since the start of the pandemic was 21 on August 13. The region has been below 30 daily hospitalizations since August 4.

New York State has now gone 11 straight days for having a positive rate below one percent. Nearly 67,000 tests were completed on Monday. Of those tests, 655 were positive, or .98%

It is the 5th best state in the country, currently averaging 3.4 new cases per 100,000 people.

