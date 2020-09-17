WNY Region COVID-19 positive rate average remains highest in the state at 1.5%

The region’s rolling average is currently the highest in the state.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The percent of tests that were positive for COVID-19 in the Western New York region on September 16, 2020 was 1.5%, which matches the region’s current seven-day average.

The statewide rolling average remains 0.9%. On August 17, one month ago, the average in Western New York was 0.8%, that was just before the recent spike in new cases.

Many of the new cases in the past month were attributed to people 20-30 years of age, as well as a food processing plant in Dunkirk.

Daily Hospitalizations in the Western New York region were up one, from 29 to 30 for September 16.

The positive rate for New York State is below 1%. Governor Andrew Cuomo shared that the infection rate is back to being below 1% following Tuesday's announcement that the rate across the state hit one percent.

Of the 91,504 test results reported to the state on Wednesday, 896, or 0.98 percent, were positive.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

• The air by coughing or sneezing

• Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

• Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Eat and sleep separately from your family members

• Use different utensils and dishes

• Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.

• If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.