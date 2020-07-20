WNY region COVID-19 hospitalizations drops to 33

The lowest they have been since the pandemic started is 32 on July 1st.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Daily COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the WNY Region dropped to 33 on Sunday, July 19.

The lowest they have been since the pandemic started is 32 on July 1st.

The WNY region consists of Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.

The percent positive in the WNY Region was 0.7% on Sunday. Out of 1,970 test results, there were 13 positives in the 5 county region. The seven-day rolling average is down to 1.3%.

COVID-19 related hospitalizations continue to trend downward in New York State as well.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced there were 716 COVID-19 hospitalizations. His office also confirms 519 new coronavirus cases statewide, bringing the total to 407,326.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.