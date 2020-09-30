COVID-19 caution flag still flies over WNY Region

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says there is still reason for concern over the region's high COVID-19 infection rate.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — According to new data from New York State, the percent of tests that were positive for COVID-19 in the Western New York Region on September 29 was 1.1%.

Out of 7,211 test results Tuesday, 76 were positive for the virus. That matches the current seven-day average for the state and is slightly below the current average of 1.2% in the region.

The Western New York Region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says there is still a caution flag over the region due to the high COVID-19 infection rate.

Daily Hospitalizations in the WNY Region increased to 46 on Tuesday. That’s up from 44 the day before, and it’s the fourth consecutive day that more than 40 people were hospitalized with the virus in the region. Before this increase, hospitalizations had been below 40 since July 17.

