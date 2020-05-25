COVID-19 cases continue to decline in WNY Region

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is good news to report in the WNY region's on-going battle against the coronavirus.
According to the New York State Health Department, hospitalizations are on a five-day decline, down from 203 on May 20 to 164 cases on May 24. The last and only other time during the pandemic the four county area has seen a similar decline was between April 20-25 when cases dropped from 257 to 222.
In the WNY region, which includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties, 2,621 tests were administered on Sunday. Of those, 91 new case were found, which translates to a 3% positive rate, which is also down from the previous day.