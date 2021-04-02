WNY Region county health departments issue joint statement about traveling during winter, spring breaks

Those traveling to the Western New York Region will also have to follow the NYS Travel Advisory guidelines.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Officials with the Western New Region's departments of health have issued a joint statement about travel and quarantine as schools take winter and spring breaks.

The WNY Region consists of Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.

With vacation breaks scheduled in February and April for many schools in the region, the health departments are discouraging travel to areas of the United States with high rates of COVID-19. They say reducing the risk of travel-based cases will help reduce the spread of variant COVID-19 strains in the WNY area.

.If you choose to travel, they say you will still have to adhere to the NYS Travel Advisory Guidelines and quarantine for 10 days following your return to NY, or get a COVID-19 test within three days of returning home, and then quarantine for three days before getting another COVID test on day four.

Those traveling to the Western New York Region will also have to follow the NYS Travel Advisory guidelines, as well as wear a face mask, maintain social distancing, as well as staying home when sick and avoiding gatherings.