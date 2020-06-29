WNY region continues downward trend for COVID-19 hospitalizations

According to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, there are currently 34 COVID-19 patients in WNY hospitals, 9 of those in the ICU.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Western New York region continue to trend downward.

According to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, there are currently 34 COVID-19 patients in WNY hospitals, 9 of those in the ICU. All are in Erie County. Poloncarz says there are no COVID-19 hospitalization in Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus or Allegany counties.

That is the lowest number of hospitalizations since March.

Poloncarz says there have been no reports of COVID-19 related deaths in Erie County hospitals over the past three days and only two in the past week. This is the first time since the outbreak began.

Health officials encourage folks to continue to social distance, wear a mask and wash your hands.