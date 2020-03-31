BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many important programs have had to be put on pause to stop the spread of coronavirus. Day habilitation programs, which serve people with developmental disabilities, were suspended by the New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) on March 17.

This left local organizations, like People Inc., to create alternative programs for individuals who would usually go to habilitation programs in the daytime.

"OPWDD has asked our service provider partners to continue to provide alternative programming for people both in their residences and to those living at home, which in some cases may necessitate the need for more of the essential staff that provide these supports," said Jennifer O’Sullivan, director of communications for OPWDD in an email.

Creating alternative programs created a demand for workers, and has left these organizations in immediate need of direct care and direct support personnel. These workers assist people with developmental disabilities in leading independent lives.

People Inc.'s Director of Talent Acquisition Matthew Iwanski-Jackson told 2 On Your Side what kind of impact these workers make on people's lives.

"It's really about building those relationships and helping people to feel you know, supported, and that they can do whatever it is that they want to do," Iwanski-Jackson said.

Iwanski-Jackson says at People Inc., they don't require previous experience and provide paid training. The most important quality a person can bring to the job is having a heart for this type of work.

"The staff that we are looking for are compassionate people, patient people, people that are just willing to be that helping hand for people right now," Iwanski-Jackson said.

Iwanski-Jackson added that these jobs aren't just temporary, and that if someone wants to, they can really start a career right now at People Inc.

If you're in need of work and interested in these types of positions, many local organizations are doing the hiring process virtually. You can find out more information about each organization below. There is also a complete list of job openings in Western New York during the coronavirus, available here.

To visit the hiring pages for each of these organizations, click on their name.

People Inc.

People Inc. is looking for direct support professionals as well as behavior technicians to work. Both of these roles help people with developmental disabilities to live as independently as possible in community-based residential locations.

People Inc. is looking to hire part-time, full-time and temporary workers to work in its locations throughout Western New York and Rochester. Specifically, there are immediate openings in Angola, Boston, East Aurora, Evans, Farnham, Grand Island and Orchard Park.

Open positions are for mainly evening, overnight and weekend shifts, with additional pay for those working overnight and weekends. Paid training and benefits are available.

ARC of Erie County

The ARC of Erie County is looking to hire direct support professionals immediately. They've increased their starting wage by $2 an hour, and will be doing virtual job interviews and orientation.

You must prove that you have not traveled out of the state or country in the last month, as well as complete a health assessment.

ARC is also taking several measures to protect their employees and those interested in working with them, including an increase in temperature screenings, strengthening the protocols regarding putting on or taking off clothing, and suspending visitors at all residential sites.

You can contact the Arc Erie County New York Hiring Manager Carl Camardo directly at (716) 346-0408 or click here to see available jobs.

Suburban Adult Services

Suburban Adult Services has several openings throughout Western New York, including for direct support professionals, who assist people with developmental disabilities.

