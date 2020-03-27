BUFFALO, N.Y. — With all the uncertainty in the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, children are doing their part to show that after the rain, comes the rainbow.

Kids everywhere have started drawing colorful rainbows and hanging them in their windows as a way to comfort people who pass outside. This is a worldwide movement, and we're seeing it take shape here in our community.

The "Buffalo Rainbow Group" on Facebook already has hundreds of posts showing the rainbows and where they are, serving as a rainbow scavenger hunt for people looking for an uplifting activity.

The creator of the group says her hope was to use this to connect the community and spread joy.

There's also a Google Map showing where the rainbows are hanging across the entire country.

RELATED: Local attractions help kids continue to learn outside of the classroom

RELATED: Neighbors chalk up positive messages on Lancaster sidewalks

RELATED: 'My moms getting stressed out': Mom shares 8-year-old's hilarious journal entry about home school fail