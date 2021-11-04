Local health departments launch vaccine clinics for kids aged 5-11

Erie, Niagara and Chautauqua counties have released vaccine clinic dates for children aged 5-11.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11.

Since that announcement, Western New York county health departments have been putting together plans to distribute the vaccine to that age group.

Erie County health commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein on Wednesday announced a vaccine clinic at Oishei Children’s Hospital for Saturday, November 6. Within 24 hours, all the 250 appointments available were filled.

“We were able to turn around getting this clinic organized with our great partners at Oishei Children’s Hospital in a very short time. So, we are able to offer a small, limited number about 250 vaccine appointments for this Saturday at Oishei Children’s hospital. However, this is just the beginning of the clinics that we are going to be offering throughout the county,” Dr. Burstein said.

Erie County received a little more than 2,000 Pfizer doses for the younger age group on Wednesday and is waiting for a second order. Dr. Burstein said future clinics are being planned for November 13 and 20.

These are the locations for the November 13th vaccine clinic. You can register at this link.

Harlem Road Community Center, 4255 Harlem Rd, Buffalo, NY 14226

West Seneca Middle School, 395 Center Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224

Claude and Ouida School 74 (Hamlin Park School), 126 Donaldson Rd, Buffalo, NY 14208

The Erie County Department of Health also highly recommends parents take their children to their pediatrician to receive a vaccine.

“It’s always best to get your vaccine at your medical home," Dr. Burstein said.

Given how quickly appointments filled up for the Erie County Department of Health’s first vaccine clinic for this age group, Dr. Burstein does anticipate a high demand for those first few clinics.

“I assume that just like anything new, there will be a rush on trying to get the new vaccine, and that’s good. I hope as many families get their kids vaccinated as possible,” Dr. Burstein said.

The Chautauqua County Department of Health has three large regional clinics planned to distribute the low dose vaccine approved for ages 5 to 11:

Location: Jamestown Community College Physical Education Building (290 Curtis St. Jamestown, NY)

Date/Time: Tuesday, November 9, 4-7 p.m.

Clinic Type: Indoors

Registration Format: Please pre-register at chqgov.com

Second Dose: Tuesday, November 30, 4-7 p.m.

Location: SUNY Fredonia Steele Hall (280 Central Ave. Fredonia, NY)

Date/Time: Saturday, November 13, 1-5 p.m.

Clinic Type: Indoors

Registration Format: Please pre-register at chqgov.com

Second Dose: Saturday, December 4, 1-5 p.m.

Location: Chautauqua Lake Central School Elementary gymnasium

Date/Time: Saturday, December 18, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Clinic Type: Indoors

Registration Format: Please pre-register at chqgov.com

Second Dose: Saturday, January 8, 2022, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Like with anything, coming out of the gate I’m sure it will be fast and furious. We’ll have a lot of people, and as we go on and continue, you’ll see those numbers start to diminish,” Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel said.

The Niagara County Department of Health is hosting a number of vaccine clinics between November 8 and November 23 for people aged 5 and up. Here is a link to dates and information about how to register.