BUFFALO, N.Y. — Senegal, West Africa is known as the "welcoming country," and it was to Buffalo native Paige Melin.

She was a Fulbright scholar teaching English there, up until last weekend when the U.S. embassy arranged for Americans to return back to the states.

Now, Melin has gone from having an apartment, a job, and healthcare, to living in a hotel.

Paige Melin

"I feel like I'm in a very dead end position here and just trying to do the best that I can with the resources I have," Melin said.

Melin is self-quarantining in the Best Western on Genesee Street, as a precautionary measure for two weeks. But she's paying it completely out of pocket.

She says she's not the only Fulbright scholar to come back to the states with no access to healthcare or housing. She's not sure when her next paycheck will come. She's been trying to get health insurance, find out about her next paycheck, and what resources are available for her.

But there aren't a lot of resources for people in her position. There's also an overwhelming amount of people looking for the same assistance.

"There's a lot of questions up in the air and not a lot of answers from people," she said.

Alexandra Lane of South Buffalo was working for the Peace Corps in Kyrgyzstan but was evacuated last week. She says thankfully she has a place to stay, but many international volunteers coming back to the states don't.

"Peace Corps volunteers who had served 10-15 years ago are saying if you don't have a home to come to, come stay with me," Lane said.

Melin says she feels concerned for everyone that these international travelers are returning to, after experiencing the process of returning home. She says that she did not receive much screening as she passed through DC and Buffalo airports.

"There should be much better screening processes for international travelers coming home right now. I know i'm not the only international traveler who was barely screened upon re-entering the states," Melin said.

Melin says she filled out a survey, but customs only glanced at it and her temperature was never taken. She says she wasn't screened at Dulles International Airport in D.C. or at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

"That was the case for many Fulbrighters and many Peace Corps volunteers. And now the U.S. has more cases than any other country in the world and I'm sure the screening processes is a very huge part of that," Melin said.

Melin's voluntary quarantine will end soon, and she'll be able to stay with a friend until she can find housing, employment and healthcare. But as hard as the process has been, she feels this will only continue to be something people living abroad will face as they come back to the US, including Embassy employees and others.

Melin says there just aren't enough resources for people moving back to the US from abroad in general.

"I certainly feel like this is a huge gap in the population that's been affected by the coronavirus that very few people are talking about or thinking about resources for," Melin said.

