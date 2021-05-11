Western New York, Finger Lakes regions top 7-day average for positive COVID tests

Statewide, there were 36 more deaths, including four in Erie County, plus one in Cattaraugus County, one in Orleans County, and one in Allegany County.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County recorded the second-highest number of new COVID cases in the state on Friday, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul's office.

There were 440 new COVID cases in Erie County. Only New York City (1,062) reported more cases on Friday.

Statewide, there were 213 newly admitted COVID patients at hospitals and 36 more deaths, including four in Erie County, plus one in Cattaraugus County, one in Orleans County, and one in Allegany County.

The Western New York region's seven-day average for positive COVID-19 tests was 6.14 percent on Friday, which was the second-highest in the state. That number was 5.92 percent on Thursday and 5.81 percent on Wednesday.

The Western New York region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties.

The Finger Lakes region -- which includes Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming counties -- had a seven-day average of 6.26 percent on Friday, which is tops in the state. That number was 5.90 percent on Thursday and 5.71 percent on Wednesday.

Gov. Kathy Hochul shared her concern about people who are hesitant to get vaccinated with Thanksgiving, Christmas, and a new year fast approaching.

"With the holidays approaching, we are wasting no time to help get vaccines administered to children so families can safely spend time together," Governor Hochul said in a statement. "I encourage parents and guardians to reach out to their pediatricians and family physicians to get their children vaccinated so we can all have a happy and healthy holiday season."