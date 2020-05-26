4,000 meals were given to essential healthcare workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic last week alone.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — WNY Feeds The Frontline was founded on the simple principle of feeding healthcare workers that are working long hours during the COVID-19 pandemic and keep restaurants open by providing those meals.

Seven weeks later, the organization is seeing big support from WNY.

"We just crossed $300,000 donated," said Dan Greene, one of the organizers of WNY Feeds The Frontline.

"It's an affirmation of what Western New York is capable of and what the community does for each other when there's something like a pandemic issue," said Greene "People want to save their favorite restaurants and help those frontline health care workers."

To put it in perspective, some national and global efforts with celebrity backers have had goals to raise $100,000 for front line workers. In typical fashion, the city and of good neighbors have stepped up in huge ways to exceed expectations of the organization.

"It's just one less thing to have to deal with each day so they can focus on helping patients," Greene said. "Their response has been really heartfelt notes of appreciation. We're just happy that they're able to, you know, do their job."

The community effort to organize these deliveries came together in just a few days back in March and a lot of people are working together to feed hospital workers in all of the area hospitals. Including community organizations, developers, and volunteers.

"The two individuals who have really made this happen from that moment on deserve all the recognition and applause in the world are Andrea funny and Danielle Gasser," Greene said. "They are each mother of three kids who are currently at home bear each employed elsewhere, and they have dominated endless amounts of time and energy to making sure every restaurant that can be able to deliver meals, and every hospital and healthcare worker has a meal."

WNY feeds the frontline are still taking donations and pledge to do so as long as healthcare workers are fighting to keep our community safe from covid-19. They've provided over 10,000 meals since inception, 4,000 meals last week alone.