ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says some regions of New York are closer to reopening than others. Currently, no region meets all the requirements necessary to reopen safely and securely.

Cuomo says reopening the state is more complicated than it was shutting it down and if we open too quickly, we could see a rise in cases again.

He says reopening NYS will be based, not on gut instinct, but on data and metrics that includes percent and rate of hospitalizations.

For Western New York, the region only meets three out of seven criteria to start phase one of reopening, according to the governor's office.

Right now, Western New York does not have a 14-day decline in hospitalizations, and it does not meet the three-day rolling overage for new hospitalizations. It must be under two per 100,000 residents. Western New York is at 2.20. Western New York also needs at minimum 30 contact tracers to every 100,000 resident.

So far, one million New York State residents have been tested for COVID-19, Governor Cuomo says New York is doing more diagnostic tests per capita than any other state or nation.

The governor also stressed again Monday, as he did over the weekend, that you should wear a face mask in public, if you can't socially distance. He says you don't wear one to protect yourself, you wear one to protect others.