Western New York's COVID-19 infection rate remained above 2 percent for the entire weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update into the state's progress on the COVID-19 pandemic on during a conference call Monday.
Governor Cuomo said the statewide infection rate for Sunday, November 1 was 1.7 percent. Of the 96,101 tests reported on Sunday, 1,633 were positive.
"New York is in the midst of a sea of division and a national COVID surge. All around us, the COVID infection rate is going up. You see it in states all across the nation, in countries around the globe, and in contiguous states," Governor Cuomo said. So we should be on high alert and we should be even more diligent, because the virus spreads across state boundaries, and we're in the party season. All I can do is warn New Yorkers and ask them to remember what worked for us: discipline and smarts. And we have to keep it up because these are dangerous times. We're going to stay with the micro-cluster approach because it has worked, but these are dangerous times all around and we need to stay vigilant."
The percent of tests that were positive for COVID-19 in the Western New York region on Sunday was 2.1 percent. There were 94 positive test results out of 4,539 tests. The 7 day rolling average of percent positive is 2.4 percent.
The region is now averaging 12 new cases per 100,000 residents. All five of the counties in the region, except Niagara, are averaging more than 10 new cases per 100,000 people.
The total number of people hospitalized in the region increased to 90, after dropping slightly over the weekend.
According to the state, 14 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, including one death each in Erie and Allegany counties.
The Western New York region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.